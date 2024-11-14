Diwali Lights Up Capitol Hill: A Celebration of Culture and Community

In a vibrant showcase of cultural unity, over two dozen lawmakers joined prominent Indian Americans at Capitol Hill to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. This marked the first significant event in the US Congress following last week's presidential elections.

The annual gathering, organized by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in collaboration with various Indian American organizations, highlighted the pivotal role of immigrants in shaping America's prosperity. Senator Rand Paul, advocating for more lawful immigration, emphasized the valuable contributions immigrants bring to the nation.

Addressing the assembly, multiple congress members recognized the achievements and growing influence of the Indian American community. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi lauded them as a rapidly growing ethnic group, contributing significantly to sectors such as healthcare and education. Leaders reaffirmed the importance of US-India relations for both economic and national security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)