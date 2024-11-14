Left Menu

Diwali Lights Up Capitol Hill: A Celebration of Culture and Community

Lawmakers and eminent Indian Americans celebrated Diwali at the Capitol, marking it as the first major event post the presidential elections. Organized by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and other Indian American groups, the event emphasized the importance of the Indian American community in contributing to America's cultural diversity and economic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:39 IST
Diwali Lights Up Capitol Hill: A Celebration of Culture and Community
  • Country:
  • United States

In a vibrant showcase of cultural unity, over two dozen lawmakers joined prominent Indian Americans at Capitol Hill to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. This marked the first significant event in the US Congress following last week's presidential elections.

The annual gathering, organized by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in collaboration with various Indian American organizations, highlighted the pivotal role of immigrants in shaping America's prosperity. Senator Rand Paul, advocating for more lawful immigration, emphasized the valuable contributions immigrants bring to the nation.

Addressing the assembly, multiple congress members recognized the achievements and growing influence of the Indian American community. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi lauded them as a rapidly growing ethnic group, contributing significantly to sectors such as healthcare and education. Leaders reaffirmed the importance of US-India relations for both economic and national security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024