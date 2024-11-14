Left Menu

India-UAE Relations Reach New Heights with Educational and Trade Collaborations

In a significant diplomatic event, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the flourishing relationship between India and the UAE. Speaking at the inauguration of the Symbiosis International University campus in Dubai, he highlighted advancements in trade, education, infrastructure, and other sectors, marking a new phase in bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:17 IST
Jaishankar referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic 2015 visit to the UAE as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. He highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was negotiated swiftly, setting the stage for increased trade and investment between the two nations.

Jaishankar referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic 2015 visit to the UAE as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. He highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was negotiated swiftly, setting the stage for increased trade and investment between the two nations.

With initiatives like the RuPay-Jaywan and UPI-AANE fintech linkages, India and the UAE are continuously expanding their cooperation in renewable energy, digital technology, and education. The opening of the Symbiosis campus is a testament to the strengthening educational ties and a step toward global preparedness for both nations' youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

