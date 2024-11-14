India-UAE Relations Reach New Heights with Educational and Trade Collaborations

India-UAE relations have reached unprecedented levels, as emphasized by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, during his visit to Dubai. Inaugurating a new campus of Symbiosis International University, Jaishankar underscored burgeoning collaborations in sectors such as fintech, infrastructure, and defence.

Jaishankar referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic 2015 visit to the UAE as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. He highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was negotiated swiftly, setting the stage for increased trade and investment between the two nations.

With initiatives like the RuPay-Jaywan and UPI-AANE fintech linkages, India and the UAE are continuously expanding their cooperation in renewable energy, digital technology, and education. The opening of the Symbiosis campus is a testament to the strengthening educational ties and a step toward global preparedness for both nations' youth.

