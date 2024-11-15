Devotees Flock to Gurdwaras Celebrating Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary
Thousands of devotees visited gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Worshippers, including state leaders, gathered at key Sikh shrines like the Golden Temple and Sultanpur Lodhi to pay their respects.
Thousands of devotees converged on gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to mark the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism.
Notable Sikh shrines such as Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, and Nada Sahib in Panchkula witnessed long queues of worshippers, demonstrating a vibrant display of faith.
The governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana extended greetings, while state leaders like Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid respects at prominent gurdwaras.
