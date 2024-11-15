Left Menu

Tribute to Tribal Icon: Celebrating Birsa Munda's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and various leaders paid homage to Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Munda, revered for his fight against British rule and advocating for tribal rights, remains an inspiring figure for many.

  India

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the revered tribal leader Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, highlighting his pivotal role in resisting British colonial rule. Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Jharkhand, became a symbol of national pride and tribal empowerment.

The Indian government marked the occasion as a tribute to Munda's significant contributions, with Modi using social media to describe him as a national hero who sacrificed for the country's glory. Modi further noted the tribal community's critical role in India's cultural heritage and independence struggle.

Various political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, honored Munda's legacy through public ceremonies and acknowledgments. Calls for recognition of tribal contributions echoed across the nation, underscoring Munda's enduring impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

