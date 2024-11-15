Rescue and Hope: Sara's Journey from Beirut to South Africa

The lion cub, Sara, arrived at her new home in South Africa after surviving a harrowing journey from Lebanon. Initially found in a dire state, Sara was nurtured back to health by animal rights activists.

The cub's extraction was orchestrated by Animals Lebanon, amid an escalating conflict in the region. The group has been instrumental in evacuating exotic animals from Lebanon, despite increasing dangers.

Having escaped a war-torn environment, Sara now thrives at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa, where she joins other lions, marking a new chapter of hope and safety away from conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)