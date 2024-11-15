Left Menu

Rescue and Hope: Sara's Journey from Beirut to South Africa

Sara, a rescued lion cub, was saved from abusive conditions in Lebanon. After a tumultuous journey involving yachts and planes amidst regional conflict, she arrived safely at a South African wildlife sanctuary. Organized by Animals Lebanon, the mission highlights the ongoing efforts to save exotic animals amidst war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:27 IST
Rescue and Hope: Sara's Journey from Beirut to South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The lion cub, Sara, arrived at her new home in South Africa after surviving a harrowing journey from Lebanon. Initially found in a dire state, Sara was nurtured back to health by animal rights activists.

The cub's extraction was orchestrated by Animals Lebanon, amid an escalating conflict in the region. The group has been instrumental in evacuating exotic animals from Lebanon, despite increasing dangers.

Having escaped a war-torn environment, Sara now thrives at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa, where she joins other lions, marking a new chapter of hope and safety away from conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024