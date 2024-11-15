Rescue and Hope: Sara's Journey from Beirut to South Africa
Sara, a rescued lion cub, was saved from abusive conditions in Lebanon. After a tumultuous journey involving yachts and planes amidst regional conflict, she arrived safely at a South African wildlife sanctuary. Organized by Animals Lebanon, the mission highlights the ongoing efforts to save exotic animals amidst war.
The lion cub, Sara, arrived at her new home in South Africa after surviving a harrowing journey from Lebanon. Initially found in a dire state, Sara was nurtured back to health by animal rights activists.
The cub's extraction was orchestrated by Animals Lebanon, amid an escalating conflict in the region. The group has been instrumental in evacuating exotic animals from Lebanon, despite increasing dangers.
Having escaped a war-torn environment, Sara now thrives at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa, where she joins other lions, marking a new chapter of hope and safety away from conflict.
