Madhuri Dixit Nene Steps into the World of Horror-Comedy with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Madhuri Dixit Nene, the celebrated Bollywood actress, has ventured into a new genre with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', marking her debut in horror-comedy.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film sees Dixit Nene paired with Vidya Balan as they reprise dual roles that have captivated audiences. The movie has already amassed a box office collection of Rs 219 crore, reflecting its impressive commercial appeal.

Among the highlights is a dance-off between Dixit Nene and Balan on the iconic track 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'. With a stellar supporting cast, the film underscores a successful collaboration and sets a new benchmark in Bollywood's evolving landscape.

