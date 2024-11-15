Cultural Extravaganza: Shri Renuka Ji Fair Celebrates Heritage

The International Shri Renuka Ji fair in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district concluded with great fanfare, celebrating the cultural and religious traditions of Indian society. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the fair's significance, emphasizing the values and heritage that it upholds in modern times.

Governor Shukla, presiding over the concluding ceremony, expressed pride in the fair's role in preserving the country's rich culture. He urged the younger generation to take responsibility for safeguarding these traditions. The event saw the departure of Lord Parshuram's palanquin and other deities after religious ceremonies at Shri Renuka Ji Lake.

The governor also participated actively in the traditional 'Dev Vidai' procession, lifting the main palanquin of Lord Parshuram. The fair was marked by performances such as the famous Sirmauri Singtu Dance and rituals that drew large crowds, including devotees taking holy dips during Kartik Purnima.

(With inputs from agencies.)