Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns: A Leadership Shift in Shiromani Akali Dal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, declared guilty of religious misconduct, resigned as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president. His resignation facilitates the election of a new party leader. The announcement follows the Akal Takht's yet-to-be-pronounced punishment for Badal's past mistakes over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:15 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns: A Leadership Shift in Shiromani Akali Dal
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, following a declaration of 'tankhaiya' or religious misconduct by the Akal Takht. Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed this development on Saturday.

The resignation marks a significant transition within the party, paving the way for new leadership elections. Badal formally handed over his resignation to the party's working committee, with Cheema expressing gratitude to the party supporters on behalf of Badal.

Badal's resignation follows his appeal to the Akal Takht Jathedar for a verdict on punishment, noting delays since being declared 'tankhaiya.' The election of a new SAD leader comes amidst previous apologies from rebel leaders for mistakes committed by the party's government from 2007 to 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024