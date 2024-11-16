Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns: A Leadership Shift in Shiromani Akali Dal

Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, following a declaration of 'tankhaiya' or religious misconduct by the Akal Takht. Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed this development on Saturday.

The resignation marks a significant transition within the party, paving the way for new leadership elections. Badal formally handed over his resignation to the party's working committee, with Cheema expressing gratitude to the party supporters on behalf of Badal.

Badal's resignation follows his appeal to the Akal Takht Jathedar for a verdict on punishment, noting delays since being declared 'tankhaiya.' The election of a new SAD leader comes amidst previous apologies from rebel leaders for mistakes committed by the party's government from 2007 to 2017.

