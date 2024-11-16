Left Menu

Controversy and Confrontation: Petrol Bomb Attack at 'Amaran' Screening

A petrol bomb attack at a cinema hall screening the biographical drama 'Amaran' led to tensions and subsequent detainment of Hindu Munnani activists. Allegations have been made against Islamic organizations, accusing them of inciting violence over the film's portrayal of terrorists. Despite protests, the film remains popular.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:13 IST
An attack on a cinema hall screening the biographical drama 'Amaran' has sparked tensions and controversy. The incident involved petrol bombs being hurled into the theatre complex early Saturday but fortunately resulted in no injuries, according to police reports.

Members of the Hindu Munnani were temporarily detained after attempting to enter the cinema under the guise of consoling the theatre owner. Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy condemned the attack, attributing the violence to Islamic organizations protesting the film's depiction of terrorists.

Despite controversies, 'Amaran' has seen widespread acclaim among Tamil Nadu's populace. Police actions prevented activists from addressing the media, further fueling debate about the incident's underlying causes and implications for the film's ongoing success.

