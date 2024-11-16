Bangladesh's Sudden Absence from the International Kolkata Book Fair
Bangladesh will not participate in the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, unlike past years. The event will feature Germany as the theme country. Concerns over recent developments and visa issues in Bangladesh have led to this decision, awaiting guidance from the Indian government.
Bangladesh will not be part of the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, breaking a longstanding tradition. The fair starts on January 28, spotlighting Germany's cultural heritage and literary contributions. Organizers have raised concerns over recent developments and visa issues in Bangladesh, putting participation in limbo.
Traditionally, Bangladesh has been a significant participant, except in 2007 and 2021 when the fair did not occur. However, the current scenario in Bangladesh, particularly the visa impasse, has hampered efforts to include the nation. Guild officials are consulting with the Ministry of External Affairs and the state government for further guidance on the matter.
The absence of Bangladesh has sparked questions about the participation of bookstores and Bangladeshi authors. Nonetheless, their works will be available through Indian publishers. The fair, set to open by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expects a massive turnout and substantial book sales, emphasizing its global significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
