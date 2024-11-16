From Guitars to Grammy Glory: A Week in Entertainment
This week in entertainment saw Jeff Beck's legendary guitars up for auction, U.S. fans rallying for K-pop stars Seventeen, and Conan O'Brien being named the next Oscars host. Disney impressed investors with a strong forecast, and Juan Luis Guerra swept the Latin Grammys with multiple wins.
Jeff Beck's iconic electric guitars and amplifiers, totaling over 130 items, will be auctioned by Christie's in London next year. Known for his influential career with The Yardbirds and as a solo artist, the late Jeff Beck is celebrated for his legendary guitar skills.
Meanwhile, U.S. fans enthusiastically supported the South Korean boy band Seventeen during their 'Right Here' world tour in Oakland, California. The group is promoting their upcoming 2024 album, '17 Is Right Here.'
In other news, Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscars in March 2025, marking his debut at the prestigious event. Disney also captured attention by exceeding quarterly earnings expectations and revealing an optimistic multi-year forecast, while Juan Luis Guerra swept the Latin Grammys, winning top awards with his band 4.40.
(With inputs from agencies.)
