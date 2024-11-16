Empowering Voices: Press and Government Collaborate in Sikkim
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged journalists to empower marginalized communities by emphasizing social justice. He announced new initiatives including health insurance for journalists and promised government support against challenges like fake news. Distinguished journalists were honored for their contributions at the National Press Day event.
- Country:
- India
In a call to action on National Press Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged journalists to take an active stance in empowering marginalized communities by highlighting social justice issues. He praised the media for enlightening the public and holding authorities accountable.
Tamang emphasized his commitment to inspiring upcoming journalists by recognizing distinguished contributions across various fields. Addressing the Press Club's appeal, he sanctioned funds as 'grant-in-aid' and announced a new health insurance scheme specifically designed for journalists.
In light of challenges such as fake news and threats to journalistic freedom, Tamang offered state support to foster a resilient and informed society. On the occasion, senior journalists Babbu Tamang, Sushil Rai, and Deepak Gurung were also honored for their substantial contributions to the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
