Left Menu

Farmer Strikes Again: Another Diamond Discovered in Panna

In Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, a farmer and his associates have unearthed a 7.44 carat diamond. This follows their discovery of a 16.10 carat diamond three months earlier. The diamonds, now at the Panna Diamond Office, are valued at Rs 3.53 crore and will be auctioned soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:14 IST
Farmer Strikes Again: Another Diamond Discovered in Panna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, a farmer and his associates have unearthed a 7.44 carat diamond in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, just three months after discovering a 16.10 carat gem. Officials confirmed the find, stating the diamond has been submitted to the Panna Diamond Office.

Dilip Mistry, who leased land in the Jaruapur area for mining, deposited the diamond on Saturday. This gem, alongside the previous discovery, will soon be auctioned. The Panna Diamond Office currently holds 79 diamonds, collectively weighing 228 carats and valued at an estimated Rs 3.53 crore.

Mistry expressed immense joy in the discovery, noting the potential future benefits for expanding their mining efforts, supporting their families, and enhancing their agricultural endeavors. Mistry and his team ventured into diamond mining during the COVID-19 lockdown and have since deposited seven or eight diamonds with the office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024