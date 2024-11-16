Farmer Strikes Again: Another Diamond Discovered in Panna

In a remarkable turn of events, a farmer and his associates have unearthed a 7.44 carat diamond in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, just three months after discovering a 16.10 carat gem. Officials confirmed the find, stating the diamond has been submitted to the Panna Diamond Office.

Dilip Mistry, who leased land in the Jaruapur area for mining, deposited the diamond on Saturday. This gem, alongside the previous discovery, will soon be auctioned. The Panna Diamond Office currently holds 79 diamonds, collectively weighing 228 carats and valued at an estimated Rs 3.53 crore.

Mistry expressed immense joy in the discovery, noting the potential future benefits for expanding their mining efforts, supporting their families, and enhancing their agricultural endeavors. Mistry and his team ventured into diamond mining during the COVID-19 lockdown and have since deposited seven or eight diamonds with the office.

(With inputs from agencies.)