Left Menu

Bodoland's Cultural Revival: A Government Priority

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed the government's commitment to the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region and promoting the Bodo language and culture. Speaking at the Bodoland Mahotsav, he highlighted the area's cultural significance and announced plans to enhance educational opportunities for Bodo communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:39 IST
Bodoland's Cultural Revival: A Government Priority
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm commitment to the Bodoland Territorial Region's growth, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the government's efforts to enhance the area's development.

At the inaugural Bodoland Mahotsav held in the national capital, Pradhan framed Bodoland as a cultural and historical symbol, emphasizing its vibrant traditions.

The minister also underscored the importance of promoting the Bodo language in education, aiming to support Bodo students and indigenous communities through linguistic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024