Bodoland's Cultural Revival: A Government Priority

In a firm commitment to the Bodoland Territorial Region's growth, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the government's efforts to enhance the area's development.

At the inaugural Bodoland Mahotsav held in the national capital, Pradhan framed Bodoland as a cultural and historical symbol, emphasizing its vibrant traditions.

The minister also underscored the importance of promoting the Bodo language in education, aiming to support Bodo students and indigenous communities through linguistic empowerment.

