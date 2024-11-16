Bodoland's Cultural Revival: A Government Priority
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed the government's commitment to the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region and promoting the Bodo language and culture. Speaking at the Bodoland Mahotsav, he highlighted the area's cultural significance and announced plans to enhance educational opportunities for Bodo communities.
In a firm commitment to the Bodoland Territorial Region's growth, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the government's efforts to enhance the area's development.
At the inaugural Bodoland Mahotsav held in the national capital, Pradhan framed Bodoland as a cultural and historical symbol, emphasizing its vibrant traditions.
The minister also underscored the importance of promoting the Bodo language in education, aiming to support Bodo students and indigenous communities through linguistic empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
