Icons of Entertainment: From Jeff Beck's Guitars to Seventeen's Global Fans

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck's collection of over 130 electric guitars and musical equipment will be auctioned next year in London, as announced by Christie's. Recognized as a 'guitarist's guitarist,' Beck rose to fame with The Yardbirds and is revered alongside musicians like Eric Clapton. He passed away at the age of 78.

In the U.S., Seventeen fans flocked to Oakland, California, amid their 'Right Here' world tour promoting their 2024 album '17 Is Right Here.' The South Korean boy band's popularity continues to soar with American audiences, celebrating their extensive fan base and global reach.

Conan O'Brien, celebrated for his wit as a comedian and writer, is set to host the 97th Oscars. This marks his debut as an Oscars host, with the ceremony scheduled to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025, on ABC.

Netflix announced a record-breaking 60 million households tuned in for the high-profile boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with streaming peaking at 65 million views globally. The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul triumphed over the legendary 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson in the bout.

Dominican music sensation Juan Luis Guerra dominated the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards, winning both album of the year and record of the year with his longstanding band 4.40. Guerra's album 'Radio Güira' earned accolades, reaffirming his status in the music industry over four dynamic decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)