Left Menu

Icons of Entertainment: From Jeff Beck's Guitars to Seventeen's Global Fans

A summary of current entertainment news includes the auction of Jeff Beck's guitars, Seventeen's world tour excitement, Conan O’Brien hosting the Oscars, Jake Paul's boxing victory streamed by millions on Netflix, and Juan Luis Guerra's sweep at the Latin Grammy awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:30 IST
Icons of Entertainment: From Jeff Beck's Guitars to Seventeen's Global Fans
Jeff Beck

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck's collection of over 130 electric guitars and musical equipment will be auctioned next year in London, as announced by Christie's. Recognized as a 'guitarist's guitarist,' Beck rose to fame with The Yardbirds and is revered alongside musicians like Eric Clapton. He passed away at the age of 78.

In the U.S., Seventeen fans flocked to Oakland, California, amid their 'Right Here' world tour promoting their 2024 album '17 Is Right Here.' The South Korean boy band's popularity continues to soar with American audiences, celebrating their extensive fan base and global reach.

Conan O'Brien, celebrated for his wit as a comedian and writer, is set to host the 97th Oscars. This marks his debut as an Oscars host, with the ceremony scheduled to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025, on ABC.

Netflix announced a record-breaking 60 million households tuned in for the high-profile boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with streaming peaking at 65 million views globally. The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul triumphed over the legendary 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson in the bout.

Dominican music sensation Juan Luis Guerra dominated the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards, winning both album of the year and record of the year with his longstanding band 4.40. Guerra's album 'Radio Güira' earned accolades, reaffirming his status in the music industry over four dynamic decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024