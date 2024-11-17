Nigeria's Honor: PM Modi joins Queen Elizabeth in Exclusive GCON Club

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Nigeria has decided to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). This makes Modi only the second foreign dignitary to receive this accolade, the first being Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Nigeria, the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. The visit is part of his three-nation tour, which includes Brazil and Guyana, following an invitation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Modi's arrival in Nigeria was marked by a special gesture from the Minister for Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja, a symbol of trust and honor.

