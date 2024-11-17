Jyotika Defends 'Kanguva': A Cinematic Experience Amid Criticism

Actor Jyotika has openly championed 'Kanguva,' her husband Suriya's latest film, amidst a wave of critical reviews. She described the production as an exceptional cinematic experience and reproached critics for neglecting its merits in their evaluations.

Despite the criticism, the Tamil film 'Kanguva,' which features Suriya in a dual role and is directed by Siva, amassed Rs 89.32 crore globally in just two days. According to Studio Green, the movie has been marred by feedback, notably on social media, for excessively loud sound levels, yet Jyotika's defense highlighted unexplored aspects.

In an Instagram post, Jyotika commended the film and addressed negativity from certain media and social circles. She emphasized the innovative camera work and unique storytelling unseen in Tamil cinema. Criticizing the trend of unwarranted negativity, she called for recognition of the film's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)