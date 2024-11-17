Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Fatal Brawl in Chakodia Village

A deadly altercation occurred during a wedding in Chakodia village, resulting in two deaths and one injury. The fight erupted among relatives reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Police are investigating the incident while medical assistance is ongoing for the injured parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding ceremony in Chakodia village, where a drunken brawl claimed the lives of two men and left another injured. The victims were identified as Pawandeep, aged 22, and Indrajit Singh, aged 32, while Vishal, 24, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West), Sanjay Rai, reported that the brawl erupted among relatives during the 'Dwar Puja' ceremony on Saturday night. The altercation involved relatives from Punjab, who were allegedly intoxicated when tensions escalated into violence.

The injured were initially treated at Lalganj Trauma Centre but were referred for advanced care. Unfortunately, Pawandeep was declared dead upon arrival at the medical college, and Indrajit succumbed to his injuries en route to another hospital. Authorities have commenced a thorough investigation as the post-mortem of the deceased is carried out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

