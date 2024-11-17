Left Menu

Gate Controversy at Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park

Pratibha Pawar, wife of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, was reportedly denied entry into Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park for 30 minutes due to miscommunication. The park, chaired by Sunetra Pawar, faced scrutiny as aides attempted to enter for a purchase, amidst ongoing political tensions in Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pratibha Pawar, wife of NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, faced a 30-minute delay on Sunday while attempting to enter the Baramati Hi-Tech Textiles Park, Pune.

The incident was confirmed by Baramati MP Supriya Sule's office, highlighting an error in communication between security personnel and headquarters.

This development unfolds amid ongoing political challenges in the Baramati constituency, marked by a contest between deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

