Saluting Courage: Remembering Rezang La Heroes

The All India Yadav Mahasabha (AIYM) paid homage to the brave soldiers of the Rezang La battle at the Jantar Mantar, on the occasion of Rezang La Martyrs' Day. The solemn event was marked by tributes to the martyrs of the 1962 India-China war.

A gathering of dignitaries, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, retired military officers, and notable social workers, assembled to honor the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. Sachdeva highlighted the bravery of the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment led by Colonel Shaitan Singh.

Jagdish Yadav, AIYM's executive president, emphasized the community's contribution to sectors like agriculture and military service, urging the youth to carry forward this legacy. The event also served as a testament to the ideals of valor, sacrifice, and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)