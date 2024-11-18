Left Menu

Seventeen's Global Resonance and Netflix's Streaming Triumph

U.S. fans showed enthusiasm for K-pop group Seventeen during their world tour in California, promoting their upcoming album. Meanwhile, Netflix reported that 60 million households tuned in to watch the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, marking a significant streaming success for the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:28 IST
Seventeen's Global Resonance and Netflix's Streaming Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a lively celebration of K-pop culture, fans of the South Korean boy band Seventeen gathered in Oakland, California. The event, part of the group's 'Right Here' world tour, aimed to promote their upcoming 2024 album '17 Is Right Here.' Longtime fan Ruby Webb from Portland expressed her excitement, highlighting the group's appeal over the past six to seven years.

In a separate entertainment headline, Netflix announced a resounding success with the broadcast of the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. According to Netflix, 60 million households across the globe tuned in, with the event reaching a peak of 65 million streams. The match between the social media turned boxer Paul and legendary heavyweight champion Tyson drew considerable attention, culminating in a victory for Paul.

The two events underscore the dynamic nature of the entertainment industry, showcasing a blend of global musical influence and the power of digital streaming to engage vast audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024