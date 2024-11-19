Shivangi Desai: A Journey from Law Student to Miss Charm India
Shivangi Desai, a law student at ILS Pune, has earned the title of Miss Charm India 2024. Her achievements in both academics and pageantry demonstrate her dedication and multifaceted talents. She will represent India at Miss Charm 2024 in Vietnam. Shivangi is also an author and aspiring entertainment lawyer.
- Country:
- India
Shivangi Desai, a distinguished law student from Indian Law School (ILS) Pune, has reached a major milestone by winning the national Miss Charm India 2024 title.
Organized by the Glamanand Group, this title puts her in the spotlight to represent India globally at Miss Charm 2024 in Vietnam this December. Shivangi, the daughter of an Indian Naval Officer and a doctor, exemplifies beauty and intellect, bringing pride to her hometown Pune.
Since her initial victory in 2018 as May Queen at the RSI Army Institute, Shivangi's remarkable journey has seen her claim titles like Miss Teen India North. An avid author, she penned 'Beyond the Usual,' exploring India's hidden tourism spots. Her goal is to excel as a Fashion, Sports, and Entertainment lawyer. Preparing under esteemed mentors, Shivangi is set to make an impact on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Solar Exodus: Vietnam Caught in Tariff Crosshairs
Escalating Tensions: Malaysia's Reef Dispute with Vietnam Unfolds in the South China Sea
Search Underway for Missing Vietnamese Pilots After Training Plane Crash
Mystery Surrounds Missing Pilots in Vietnam Yak-130 Crash
Mystery Over Missing Pilots After Vietnam Jet Crash