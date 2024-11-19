Left Menu

Shivangi Desai: A Journey from Law Student to Miss Charm India

Shivangi Desai, a law student at ILS Pune, has earned the title of Miss Charm India 2024. Her achievements in both academics and pageantry demonstrate her dedication and multifaceted talents. She will represent India at Miss Charm 2024 in Vietnam. Shivangi is also an author and aspiring entertainment lawyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:20 IST
Shivangi Desai, a distinguished law student from Indian Law School (ILS) Pune, has reached a major milestone by winning the national Miss Charm India 2024 title.

Organized by the Glamanand Group, this title puts her in the spotlight to represent India globally at Miss Charm 2024 in Vietnam this December. Shivangi, the daughter of an Indian Naval Officer and a doctor, exemplifies beauty and intellect, bringing pride to her hometown Pune.

Since her initial victory in 2018 as May Queen at the RSI Army Institute, Shivangi's remarkable journey has seen her claim titles like Miss Teen India North. An avid author, she penned 'Beyond the Usual,' exploring India's hidden tourism spots. Her goal is to excel as a Fashion, Sports, and Entertainment lawyer. Preparing under esteemed mentors, Shivangi is set to make an impact on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

