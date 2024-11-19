Left Menu

Tribute to Bharat Dev Varma: A Royal Legacy Remembered

Bharat Dev Varma, husband of veteran actor Moon Moon Sen, passed away at age 83 due to age-related ailments. He is survived by Moon Moon Sen and their daughters, Raima and Riya. The family received condolences from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited their residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Dev Varma, esteemed husband of veteran actor Moon Moon Sen, has passed away at his Ballygunge Circular Road residence. The 83-year-old succumbed to age-related ailments, as confirmed by family sources. He leaves behind a legacy through his wife and two daughters, notable actors Raima and Riya.

Sources reported that Dev Varma's health rapidly deteriorated, despite his family's efforts to arrange hospitalization. His passing prompted an emotional response from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She expressed her heartfelt condolences on social media and shared a fond remembrance of Dev Varma as a cherished family friend.

Mamata Banerjee visited the grieving family, acknowledging Dev Varma's loving nature and his contributions to their lives. Moon Moon Sen, a former TMC MP, married the member of the former royal family of Tripura in 1978. Dev Varma remains cherished in the memories of those who knew him well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

