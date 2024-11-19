Tamil Nadu Leaders Criticize LIC's Hindi Language Dominance

In a bold critique, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for prioritizing Hindi on its website, branding it a tool for cultural imposition. His comments on social media platform 'X' emphasized the need for linguistic diversity, reflecting a broader sentiment across the state.

Political figures across Tamil Nadu, including PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, have echoed this sentiment, condemning LIC's language policy. Critics argue that LIC's actions undermine the nation's diverse cultural makeup, urging a shift back to English and inclusion of regional languages like Tamil.

The controversy has sparked a call for action, with Tamil leaders uniting against what they perceive as an aggressive promotion of Hindi. They demand immediate changes to LIC's language settings, advocating for a more inclusive approach that respects the linguistic rights of all Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)