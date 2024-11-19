Left Menu

TTD's Landmark Decision: A Step Towards Exclusivity

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has resolved to allow only Hindus to serve at the Lord Venkateshwar shrine. Non-Hindu employees will either take voluntary retirement or transfer to other departments. G Kishan Reddy supports the move, seeing it as a spiritual reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:36 IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, in a significant move, has announced that only Hindus will be allowed to work at the Lord Venkateshwar shrine. This decision was made during the board's inaugural meeting, and it includes transferring non-Hindu employees to other government departments.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy voiced his approval of the board's decision, emphasizing its importance for maintaining the shrine's sanctity. The announcement marks the board's first step towards reforms aimed at preserving the spiritual nature of the revered religious site.

Reddy also endorsed the TTD's commitment to enhancing the quality of offerings like 'laddus' by procuring superior ghee, and he expressed hopes for Tirumala Tirupati's development into a major spiritual center akin to Vatican City.

