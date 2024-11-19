Pedaling for Progress: Empowering Change on Two Wheels

Left Menu

The Engineer Regiment has launched a 600 km cycle expedition from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, themed 'Paddling for Progress'. The expedition aims to empower women and inspire youth to join the armed forces, promoting gender equality and health awareness while commemorating the regiment's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An ambitious cycle expedition spanning 600 kilometers in Madhya Pradesh has been initiated by the Engineer Regiment from the Bhopal Military Station. Set against the backdrop of the 244th Corps Day of Engineers, the journey focuses on empowering women and encouraging youth to consider armed forces careers.

The route covers diverse terrains from Bhopal to Bhopal, including stops at Bhojpur, Sanchi, Pachmarhi, Satpura National Park, Tawa Dam, Hoshangabad, Bhimbetka, and Kerwa dam. Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, officially inaugurated the expedition at the Bhopal military station.

Emphasizing 'Paddling for Progress', the expedition seeks to advance goals of women empowerment and youth inspiration while delving into the regiment's historical achievements. Key activities include promoting women's healthcare in rural areas through awareness sessions and medical camps at Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

