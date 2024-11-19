Left Menu

Bollywood Power Couple Rents Posh Mumbai Pad

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have rented out their luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Beau Monde Towers for Rs 7 lakh per month. The lease, registered in November 2024, spans 36 months and includes a spacious area with three car parking spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:33 IST
Bollywood Power Couple Rents Posh Mumbai Pad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a renowned couple of the Bollywood industry, have rented their luxurious apartment in Mumbai, according to real estate firm Square Yards. The monthly rental for the upscale property is Rs 7 lakh.

The apartment, located in the prestigious Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, boasts a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft. It also includes three reserved car parking spots, as revealed in the lease registration document.

The lease agreement, officially registered in November 2024, is set for a 36-month duration. This Prabhadevi-based property is situated near notable city landmarks such as the Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar Beach, and High Street Phoenix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024