Bollywood Power Couple Rents Posh Mumbai Pad
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have rented out their luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Beau Monde Towers for Rs 7 lakh per month. The lease, registered in November 2024, spans 36 months and includes a spacious area with three car parking spots.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a renowned couple of the Bollywood industry, have rented their luxurious apartment in Mumbai, according to real estate firm Square Yards. The monthly rental for the upscale property is Rs 7 lakh.
The apartment, located in the prestigious Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, boasts a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft. It also includes three reserved car parking spots, as revealed in the lease registration document.
The lease agreement, officially registered in November 2024, is set for a 36-month duration. This Prabhadevi-based property is situated near notable city landmarks such as the Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar Beach, and High Street Phoenix.
