IISc and UCL Forge Innovative Healthcare Partnership

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and University College London (UCL) have entered a new strategic phase to bolster collaborative efforts in innovative healthcare. Through a signed Letter of Intent, they plan to enhance research, education, and commercialisation, focusing on areas like AI, digital health, and quantum technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:09 IST
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, together with University College London, has launched a new phase of their strategic partnership. The initiative aims to expand collaborative work in innovative healthcare.

A Letter of Intent has been signed by both institutions, with a goal of facilitating closer ties particularly with IISc's forthcoming Postgraduate Medical School. The focus is on research, education, innovation, and commercialisation.

This collaboration envisions co-creation of significant research capabilities, exploring interdisciplinary areas such as digital health, quantum tech, and AI. With an institutional commitment to empower educational growth, the partnership looks to train the physicists of the future.

