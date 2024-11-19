Left Menu

Curtain Rises on IFFI 2024: A Cinematic Celebration in Goa

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) returns to Goa from November 20-28, 2024, featuring a record 1,676 submissions. With a spotlight on 'Young Filmmakers', this year's festival emphasizes fresh voices and includes a focus on Australian films. Celebrated director Philip Noyce receives the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is poised to captivate audiences in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the completion of preparations, with the grand inauguration scheduled for 4 PM tomorrow at a local auditorium.

This year's festival has attracted a record 1,676 film submissions from 101 countries, underscoring its growing international prominence. Highlighting the theme 'Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now', IFFI 2024 will showcase over 180 international films, including multiple world, international, Asian, and Indian premieres, reflecting a dynamic selection of global cinema.

A key feature of the event is the special segment on Goan films, celebrating local culture. An exciting 'Sky Lantern' competition and the IFFI parade are set to enhance the festival's vibrant atmosphere. Australia will be the Country of Focus, with a dedicated film package, and esteemed director Philip Noyce will be honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

