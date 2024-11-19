Left Menu

Odisha's Bali Jatra: A Cultural Phenomenon with Controversies

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an extension to the historic Bali Jatra festival, amid calls from the opposition BJD for national festival status. The BJD criticized the state government for festival mismanagement and demanded compensation for a man's death due to electrocution.

In response to public demand, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a one-day extension to the historic Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack, now concluding on November 23. Meanwhile, the opposition BJD is pushing for national festival recognition for the event.

BJD's criticisms focus on alleged mismanagement, including poor festival preparations and the tragic electrocution of a young man. They have also demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the deceased family.

The festival celebrates Odisha's ancient trade ties with Southeast Asia, featuring food stalls, rides, and cultural programs. BJD's spokesperson, Lelin Mohanty, also highlighted issues like inadequate transport for foreign delegates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

