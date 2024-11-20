Bollywood Stars Shine Bright: Encouraging Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

On Wednesday, Bollywood personalities, including actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Shubha Khote, and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, took to the polling booths early to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The extensive election exercise, covering all 288 assembly seats in the state, started promptly at 7 am. Bollywood stars underscored the significance of voting as a crucial democratic responsibility. Kumar expressed satisfaction with the polling booth arrangements, urging citizens to participate in the electoral process.

The contest features the ruling Mahayuti alliance, composed of BJP and Shiv Sena, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition. Stars like Sonu Sood and Gautami Kapoor emphasized the transformative power of each vote and encouraged Indians of all ages to exercise their voting rights as an imperative civic duty.

