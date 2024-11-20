Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Shine Bright: Encouraging Votes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar and Rajkummar Rao, encouraged citizens to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The electoral contest pits the ruling Mahayuti alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Stars stressed the importance of voting as a civic duty and legitimate democratic right for all citizens.

Updated: 20-11-2024 09:09 IST
  • India

On Wednesday, Bollywood personalities, including actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Shubha Khote, and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, took to the polling booths early to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The extensive election exercise, covering all 288 assembly seats in the state, started promptly at 7 am. Bollywood stars underscored the significance of voting as a crucial democratic responsibility. Kumar expressed satisfaction with the polling booth arrangements, urging citizens to participate in the electoral process.

The contest features the ruling Mahayuti alliance, composed of BJP and Shiv Sena, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition. Stars like Sonu Sood and Gautami Kapoor emphasized the transformative power of each vote and encouraged Indians of all ages to exercise their voting rights as an imperative civic duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

