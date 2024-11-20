Left Menu

Bihar's Cinematic Renaissance: Attracting International Filmmakers

Bihar is attracting international filmmakers, including those from Mauritius, interested in shooting films in the state. The recently approved Bihar Film Promotion Policy is expected to boost the local film industry by encouraging investment, creating jobs, and promoting tourism, ultimately changing perceptions about Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:44 IST
Bihar's Cinematic Renaissance: Attracting International Filmmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is becoming a hotspot for international filmmakers, with interest from countries like Mauritius, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. He highlighted the state's participation in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as pivotal in boosting Bihar's film industry.

Sinha, who also handles the Art and Culture portfolio, emphasized the new Bihar Film Promotion Policy's role. The policy aims to attract investment, create employment, promote tourism, and improve Bihar's image. Filmmakers are invited to explore the state's rich heritage and cinematic landscapes.

Ravi Kishan, a prominent actor and Bihar delegation member at IFFI, praised the state's new film infrastructure and announced his film 'Laapataa Ladies' as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars. The shift signifies a broader interest in Bihar as a film location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024