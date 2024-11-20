Bihar's Cinematic Renaissance: Attracting International Filmmakers
Bihar is attracting international filmmakers, including those from Mauritius, interested in shooting films in the state. The recently approved Bihar Film Promotion Policy is expected to boost the local film industry by encouraging investment, creating jobs, and promoting tourism, ultimately changing perceptions about Bihar.
Bihar is becoming a hotspot for international filmmakers, with interest from countries like Mauritius, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. He highlighted the state's participation in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as pivotal in boosting Bihar's film industry.
Sinha, who also handles the Art and Culture portfolio, emphasized the new Bihar Film Promotion Policy's role. The policy aims to attract investment, create employment, promote tourism, and improve Bihar's image. Filmmakers are invited to explore the state's rich heritage and cinematic landscapes.
Ravi Kishan, a prominent actor and Bihar delegation member at IFFI, praised the state's new film infrastructure and announced his film 'Laapataa Ladies' as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars. The shift signifies a broader interest in Bihar as a film location.
