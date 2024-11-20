Temple Trust Under Fire: Unsafe 'Prasad' Prompts Canteen Closure

The Baba Balak Nath temple trust faced a major setback as food safety concerns forced the closure of its main canteen. Tests revealed that 'prasad' sold at the temple was unfit for consumption, prompting the management to halt operations and consider outsourcing services.

Barsar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajendra Gautam, also serving as the temple trust chairman, announced the closure and said efforts to expedite the outsourcing of services are underway. While the canteen has been operational since the temple's inception, its management faces pressure following failed safety tests.

Local authorities, led by Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh, plan to hold camps to educate sellers about food safety. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked for detailed test results and insisted on improved quality for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)