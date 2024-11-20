Star Power at Maharashtra Polls: Celebrities Cast Their Votes

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 kicked off with notable figures from the Indian film industry making their presence felt at voting booths. Bollywood legend Salim Khan, accompanied by his wife Salma, was spotted casting his vote in Mumbai on Wednesday. The veteran screenwriter, father of actor Salman Khan, was surrounded by a security detail during his trip to the polls.

In footage capturing the event, Salim Khan, celebrated for his longstanding contributions to cinema, is seen aided by assistants as he makes his way to vote, with his wife, Sushila Khan, shortly behind. Both demonstrated their participation with inked fingers, marking a civic duty fulfilled. Actor Sohail Khan, Salim's son, later joined the roster of celebrities who exercised their right, echoing a sentiment on the importance of voting.

Sohail expressed his hope for leaders who share the love for his hometown Bandra. He joined a lineup of voting celebrities, including Subhash Ghai, Sonu Sood, and Akshay Kumar, among others. The single-phase election is contested across 288 constituencies, involving over 4,100 candidates. Political powerhouses such as the BJP and its allies clash with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance for dominance in Maharashtra's political scene. Security has been stepped up with over 25,000 personnel deployed in strategic locations to ensure the electoral process runs smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)