Celebrities Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra: A Call for Civic Duty

In a show of civic engagement, actor-politician Hema Malini and her daughter, actress Esha Deol, were spotted at the Jamnabai International School polling booth in Mumbai. They cast their ballots in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday, urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

Addressing the media, Hema Malini emphasized the importance of voting as a civic duty. "I have come here to cast my vote. I request all citizens to come out and vote. It is your duty to vote for the future of the country," she stated. Echoing her sentiment, Esha Deol stressed the accessibility of polling stations: "I am here today to vote and believe it's important for everyone to step out. Everyone's polling booths are close to their homes, so take that little time instead of lamenting later."

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was also seen casting his vote at the same location. As the single-phase elections commenced at 7 am across 288 constituencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to encourage voter turnout. He urged people to participate in this "festival of democracy." The primary battle stands between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), entities that include various regional parties aiming for dominance in the state.

