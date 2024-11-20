Delhi Metro Joins Hands with ASI: A Seamless Journey through History and Modernity

In a groundbreaking move, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its ticket booking app to cater to tourists and locals aiming to explore the capital's heritage sites. An MoU was signed with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), facilitating the purchase of entry tickets via DMRC's Momentum 2.0 app.

This strategic partnership will see the integration of a cutting-edge QR-based ticketing system, allowing seamless access to Delhi Metro services and ASI-managed historical monuments. This initiative aims to streamline travel and tourism experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

DMRC plans to incorporate heritage markers and informational signage at selected stations to educate passengers on Delhi's historical landmarks, promoting the city's cultural richness. Efforts will include public campaigns and joint events that support Delhi's tourism sector growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)