Left Menu

Angelina Jolie Sews Drama into Paris High-Fashion Scene with 'Stitches'

Angelina Jolie stars in 'Stitches', a high-fashion drama directed by Alice Winocour, set to film in Paris. The plot remains secretive, but promises to explore the fashion world. In addition, Winocour teams up with Pathe Films, and Jolie continues her prolific acting and directing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:44 IST
Angelina Jolie Sews Drama into Paris High-Fashion Scene with 'Stitches'
Angelina Jolie (Photo/Instagram/@angelinajolie). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie is set to grace the silver screen once again, starring in the upcoming high-fashion drama 'Stitches', Deadline reports. The film, directed by Alice Winocour, known for 'Proxima', is slated for production in the heart of Paris.

While the intricate plot remains under wraps, the film will delve into the glamorous yet cutthroat world of high fashion, primarily unfolding in the fashion capital of Paris. In an intriguing twist, 'Stitches' will be shot in both French and English, echoing Winocour's bilingual cinematic style as seen in 'Proxima'.

Reuniting with Pathe Films after the success of the critically acclaimed 'Paris Memories', 'Stitches' aims to captivate audiences with its star-studded cast. Meanwhile, Jolie continues her cinematic journey following her role in 'Maria' and her directorial effort 'Without Blood'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024