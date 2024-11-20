Angelina Jolie Sews Drama into Paris High-Fashion Scene with 'Stitches'
Angelina Jolie stars in 'Stitches', a high-fashion drama directed by Alice Winocour, set to film in Paris. The plot remains secretive, but promises to explore the fashion world. In addition, Winocour teams up with Pathe Films, and Jolie continues her prolific acting and directing career.
Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie is set to grace the silver screen once again, starring in the upcoming high-fashion drama 'Stitches', Deadline reports. The film, directed by Alice Winocour, known for 'Proxima', is slated for production in the heart of Paris.
While the intricate plot remains under wraps, the film will delve into the glamorous yet cutthroat world of high fashion, primarily unfolding in the fashion capital of Paris. In an intriguing twist, 'Stitches' will be shot in both French and English, echoing Winocour's bilingual cinematic style as seen in 'Proxima'.
Reuniting with Pathe Films after the success of the critically acclaimed 'Paris Memories', 'Stitches' aims to captivate audiences with its star-studded cast. Meanwhile, Jolie continues her cinematic journey following her role in 'Maria' and her directorial effort 'Without Blood'.
