Assam's Tribute to Martyrs: Swahid Smarak Kshetra Takes Shape
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled plans for the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' in Guwahati to honor 855 martyrs of the Assam Agitation. The memorial will feature photographs, busts, a meditation space, and is expected to open by 2025. A second phase may include a light-and-sound show.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the upcoming 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' in Guwahati will honor the 855 martyrs of the Assam Agitation.
The memorial, set to inaugurate by next year, will include photos and busts of the martyrs and a meditation area, with Rs 100 crore already sanctioned for the project.
While the first phase is nearing completion, a second phase is planned to introduce a light-and-sound show and a small auditorium, enhancing the memorial's attractions.
