Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Grand Vision: Employment & Industry Growth Set to Soar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced major development initiatives aimed at creating jobs for 3.25 lakh people and attracting a 2.7 lakh crore investment. Efforts are supported by regional industry conclaves and an international tour to boost investments. Tansen Samaroh music event will expand to several cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Grand Vision: Employment & Industry Growth Set to Soar
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has unveiled ambitious plans to stimulate job creation and attract significant investment. Speaking on Wednesday, Yadav revealed that development initiatives are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 3.25 lakh individuals and secure an investment of 2.7 lakh crore.

During a cabinet meeting in Bhopal, Yadav highlighted the 'atmosphere of industrial development' nurtured through regional industry conclaves and investor interactions. Reflecting this momentum, 2025 will be marked as the 'Industries Year' in the state. In pursuit of further investment, Yadav plans to visit Germany and the UK in late November.

In cultural developments, the Tansen Samaroh will expand to various cities including Rewa and Jabalpur, as well as outside the state in cities like Jaipur and Varanasi. This expansion is part of a broader effort to enhance cultural ties, as confirmed in a recent release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024