India Strengthens Ties with Guyana in Key Sectors

India and Guyana have solidified their partnership by signing ten agreements focusing on sectors including hydrocarbons, digital payments, and defense. This development follows discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, emphasizing energy security and mutual cooperation across various domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Guyana

India and Guyana have signed ten agreements, strengthening ties in key sectors such as hydrocarbons, digital payment systems, pharmaceuticals, and defense. This move was driven by talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of Guyana in India's energy security plans and announced a blueprint for a long-term partnership in this pivotal sector. Modi's visit is marked as a historical event, being the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to Guyana in 56 years.

Additionally, both nations agreed on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, the establishment of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Guyana, and discussed pertinent regional and global issues. The leaders also vouched for dialogue and diplomacy as means for conflict resolutions, emphasizing reforms in global institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

