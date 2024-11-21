NEWBrew: Brewing Sustainability with a Twist
NEWBrew is a distinctive beer crafted from treated wastewater in Singapore, showcased at the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan. Highlighting water conservation, it's part of Singapore's longstanding effort to manage water scarcity. The initiative has shifted perceptions and broadened acceptance of innovative solutions to global water challenges.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
At the United Nations climate conference in Azerbaijan, an unusual beverage is catching the eye of attendees. NEWBrew, offered at Singapore's pavilion, is a beer made from treated wastewater, reflecting the city-state's innovative approach to water conservation. This initiative emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable water management solutions globally.
The concept, launched in 2018 by Singapore's water agency and a local brewery, has become a symbol of Singapore's advances in recycling and water management. For Singaporeans, consuming recycled water isn't new, with national campaigns promoting its use for decades.
Claiming the stage at COP29, NEWBrew demonstrates that as climate challenges grow, so do the innovative ways to address them, shifting public perception and expanding acceptance of unconventional solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Appoints Media Veteran as CEO to Propel Industry Innovation
Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation in Food, Travel, and Lifestyle
Deepak Lamba Takes Helm at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund: A New Era for Fashion Innovation
IoBM Unveils Revolutionary EV Model Boosting Security and Sustainability
Nxtra's Bold Move: Doubling Capacity with AI Innovation