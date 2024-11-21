Left Menu

NEWBrew: Brewing Sustainability with a Twist

NEWBrew is a distinctive beer crafted from treated wastewater in Singapore, showcased at the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan. Highlighting water conservation, it's part of Singapore's longstanding effort to manage water scarcity. The initiative has shifted perceptions and broadened acceptance of innovative solutions to global water challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:30 IST
At the United Nations climate conference in Azerbaijan, an unusual beverage is catching the eye of attendees. NEWBrew, offered at Singapore's pavilion, is a beer made from treated wastewater, reflecting the city-state's innovative approach to water conservation. This initiative emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable water management solutions globally.

The concept, launched in 2018 by Singapore's water agency and a local brewery, has become a symbol of Singapore's advances in recycling and water management. For Singaporeans, consuming recycled water isn't new, with national campaigns promoting its use for decades.

Claiming the stage at COP29, NEWBrew demonstrates that as climate challenges grow, so do the innovative ways to address them, shifting public perception and expanding acceptance of unconventional solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

