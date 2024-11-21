Left Menu

Ed Sheeran: Pop Star Turned Soccer Recruiter

Ed Sheeran, a British pop star and minority shareholder of Ipswich Town, is actively involved in the soccer club's player recruitment. His influence helped secure the signing of player Sammie Szmodics, aligning Sheeran's music fame with his passion for football. He's a notable figure in Ipswich's football operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ipswich | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:39 IST
Ed Sheeran
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ed Sheeran, the British pop sensation, recently added a new feather to his hat as part of Ipswich Town's football recruitment team. Despite preparing for a concert with Taylor Swift, Sheeran took a pivotal call.

As a minor shareholder and ardent fan of Ipswich Town, which re-entered the English Premier League this season, Sheeran's role goes beyond cheering. He directly influenced player signings, including that of Sammie Szmodics, by leveraging his celebrity status.

Sheeran's unique contribution is celebrated by Ipswich's CEO, Mark Ashton, who confirmed his significant presence at the Soccerex event in Miami. Ipswich's upcoming match against Manchester United further anchors Sheeran's deepening ties with the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

