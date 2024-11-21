Ed Sheeran: Pop Star Turned Soccer Recruiter

Ed Sheeran, the British pop sensation, recently added a new feather to his hat as part of Ipswich Town's football recruitment team. Despite preparing for a concert with Taylor Swift, Sheeran took a pivotal call.

As a minor shareholder and ardent fan of Ipswich Town, which re-entered the English Premier League this season, Sheeran's role goes beyond cheering. He directly influenced player signings, including that of Sammie Szmodics, by leveraging his celebrity status.

Sheeran's unique contribution is celebrated by Ipswich's CEO, Mark Ashton, who confirmed his significant presence at the Soccerex event in Miami. Ipswich's upcoming match against Manchester United further anchors Sheeran's deepening ties with the club.

