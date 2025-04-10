Kanye West's Super Bowl Snub: A Decade-Long Drama with Taylor Swift

Kanye West has reignited his long-standing feud with Taylor Swift, attributing it as one of the reasons he has not headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. In a recently deleted social media post, he cited three controversies for the omission: his criticism of George Bush, his ongoing clashes with Swift, and his public support for Donald Trump, according to Page Six.

West expressed, "I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don't care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat." This feud with Swift traces back to 2009, following his infamous interruption of her MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to hail Beyonce's work.

The tension further escalated with the 2016 release of West's song 'Famous,' featuring controversial lyrics that Swift claims were unauthorized. February saw another flare-up when West criticized Swift's dance moves during Kendrick Lamar's Grammy performance. Despite many renowned artists, including Lamar headlining the Super Bowl, West never has, even after performing alongside Rihanna at a pre-show event in 2015, with reports suggesting Jay-Z's potential influence over the halftime selections, as per Page Six.

West's comments have stirred controversy, particularly due to his alleged Nazi support and antisemitic remarks. In 2022, his tweet targeting Jewish people led to a widespread backlash, prompting apologies yet followed by further incendiary comments, reports ANI.

