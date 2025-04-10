Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift: A Harmonious Friendship Through the Years

Ed Sheeran recently reflected on his long-standing friendship with Taylor Swift, sharing insights into their relationship that has lasted over a decade. 'I see her when I see her,' Sheeran commented, noting that their meetings occur around four times a year, according to Page Six.

Sheeran disclosed that during these encounters, they indulge in 'proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups,' which he appreciates as an authentic way to maintain their connection, the outlet reported.

Recalling their time on the road together for Swift's 'Red' album tour in 2013 and 2014, Sheeran reminisced, 'I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville,' underscoring their proximity and frequent interactions, including shared travels to concert gigs.

'I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months,' Sheeran added, underscoring the depth of their bond, as reported by Page Six. Sheeran remarked that both he and Swift exist 'in the same sphere' of fame, a place only a few can genuinely comprehend.

The duo has successfully collaborated on multiple chart-topping hits, including 'End Game,' 'Everything Has Changed,' 'The Joker and The Queen,' and 'Run,' highlighting their artistic chemistry, noted Page Six.

(With inputs from agencies.)