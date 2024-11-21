Punjab Chief Minister Advocates for Harmony and Unity

During the Jain Bhagwati Diksha Mahotsav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted his government's dedication to following the teachings of revered philosophers and leaders for the greater good of the state. Mann, addressing the audience alongside Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, reiterated his commitment to protecting the interests of all residents.

Mann celebrated Punjab as a harmonious land where diverse communities coexist peacefully, emphasizing that such unity is crucial for the nation's progress. He assured that his administration is keen on fostering communal harmony and took the opportunity to urge citizens to align with the values of great religious figures in uplifting secular and social principles.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Jain community, promising full backing for their plan to establish a modern hospital in the area, a move seen as a boost to local healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)