Modern Meets Heritage: Assam Assembly's New Facelift
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled modern facilities, including a command and control center, at the Assam Legislative Assembly complex. The developments highlight efforts to integrate technological advances while preserving Assamese culture, symbolized by a monolithic pillar representing the ancient Kachari Kingdom.
- Country:
- India
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated several new facilities within the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, aimed at modernizing the complex while celebrating the region's heritage.
The new additions include a state-of-the-art command and control center, a cafeteria, and a significant monolith pillar inspired by ancient Assam. This initiative underscores the commitment to blend technological advancements with cultural preservation.
Honoring the work of Speaker Biswajit Daimary and others involved, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of these projects in conserving tribal art, culture, and heritage, as symbolized by the Kachari Kingdom's replica pillar within the assembly grounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rediscovering Millets: Odisha's Push for Agricultural Heritage
Sonata Software's Financial Growth Amid Modernization Momentum
Hema Malini Celebrates Cultural Heritage at ISKCON Rath Yatra and Braj Raj Utsav
Reviving Cultural Heritage: Nicholas Roerich's Timeless Mission
Revamping Custodian Regulations: SEBI's Modernization Initiative