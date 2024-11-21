Modern Meets Heritage: Assam Assembly's New Facelift

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated several new facilities within the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, aimed at modernizing the complex while celebrating the region's heritage.

The new additions include a state-of-the-art command and control center, a cafeteria, and a significant monolith pillar inspired by ancient Assam. This initiative underscores the commitment to blend technological advancements with cultural preservation.

Honoring the work of Speaker Biswajit Daimary and others involved, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of these projects in conserving tribal art, culture, and heritage, as symbolized by the Kachari Kingdom's replica pillar within the assembly grounds.

