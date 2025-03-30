Left Menu

Modernization and Tradition: PM Modi's Tribute to India's Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's rich cultural heritage and modern strides during his visit to Nagpur and Chhattisgarh. He praised the RSS as a cultural pillar, attended the Deekshabhoomi tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, witnessed Naxalites surrendering, and inaugurated major development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:02 IST
In a series of events across Nagpur and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of India's cultural and modernization efforts. Addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Modi described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a 'banyan tree' of Indian culture.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, Modi paid homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, a site of immense historical relevance for India's Buddhist community. His visit marked a reaffirmation of India's commitment to inclusivity and development as a tribute to Ambedkar's vision.

On the same day, in the conflict-affected region of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, 50 Naxalites surrendered. Additionally, Modi announced the commencement of projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore, signaling a strong economic push in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

