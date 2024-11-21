Tribute to Utkal Keshari: Celebrating Harekrushna Mahtab's Legacy
The Odisha government has launched a year-long celebration of Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab's 125th birth anniversary, beginning with a three-day event. The commemoration includes photo exhibitions, cultural programs, and plans for memorials, reprints of Mahtab's works, and a biopic to inspire future generations.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government kicked off a year-long celebration of Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab's 125th birth anniversary on Thursday, with a three-day series of events. The inaugural day featured a special photo exhibition displaying rare images of Mahtab with iconic national figures at Rabindra Mandap, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and other ministers.
A cultural programme held at the Utkal University of Culture highlighted the contributions of Mahtab, Odisha's first chief minister, who played a significant role in shaping the state's future. Tributes were also paid to Mahtab's statue at the Assembly premises by Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, and several ministers, honoring his principled life and commitment to national unity.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared on X that Mahtab's courage during the Emergency and his efforts in integrating 26 princely states were pivotal in Odisha's development. Plans include establishing memorials, reprinting his works, and creating a biopic. The Odia language, literature, and culture department will host additional programs to commemorate his legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Chief Minister Under Scrutiny: Lokayukta Inquiry and ED Investigation Heat Up
Manipur's Chief Minister Champions NRC and 'War on Drugs' Amidst Thadou Support
Controversy Clouds Chief Minister in Alleged Land Allotment Scandal
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Lauds Central Government's OROP Initiative
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Celebrates the Spiritual Significance of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran