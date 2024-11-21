Left Menu

Tribute to Utkal Keshari: Celebrating Harekrushna Mahtab's Legacy

The Odisha government has launched a year-long celebration of Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab's 125th birth anniversary, beginning with a three-day event. The commemoration includes photo exhibitions, cultural programs, and plans for memorials, reprints of Mahtab's works, and a biopic to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:30 IST
The Odisha government kicked off a year-long celebration of Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab's 125th birth anniversary on Thursday, with a three-day series of events. The inaugural day featured a special photo exhibition displaying rare images of Mahtab with iconic national figures at Rabindra Mandap, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and other ministers.

A cultural programme held at the Utkal University of Culture highlighted the contributions of Mahtab, Odisha's first chief minister, who played a significant role in shaping the state's future. Tributes were also paid to Mahtab's statue at the Assembly premises by Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, and several ministers, honoring his principled life and commitment to national unity.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared on X that Mahtab's courage during the Emergency and his efforts in integrating 26 princely states were pivotal in Odisha's development. Plans include establishing memorials, reprinting his works, and creating a biopic. The Odia language, literature, and culture department will host additional programs to commemorate his legacy.

