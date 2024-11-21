Unveiling the Truth: 'The Sabarmati Report' Draws Political Response

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Cabinet members were among the audience on Thursday for the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'. This film, centered on the 2002 Godhra riots, premiered in cinemas on November 15, featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

'Lies surrounded the 2002 events, and this film aims to reveal the truth,' commented Sharma. His Deputy, Prem Chand Bairwa, along with ministers and officials, showed support by attending the screening. The Rajasthan government declared the film tax-free ahead of its release.

The decision to make the film tax-free has also been adopted by BJP-governed states like Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have publicly commended 'The Sabarmati Report' for shedding light on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)