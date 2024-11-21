Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: 'The Sabarmati Report' Draws Political Response

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his Cabinet, viewed 'The Sabarmati Report,' a film on the 2002 Godhra riots. Directed by Dheeraj Saran, it has gained political attention with tax-free status in several BJP-ruled states. The film has been praised for portraying the 'truth' about the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:32 IST
Unveiling the Truth: 'The Sabarmati Report' Draws Political Response
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Cabinet members were among the audience on Thursday for the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'. This film, centered on the 2002 Godhra riots, premiered in cinemas on November 15, featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

'Lies surrounded the 2002 events, and this film aims to reveal the truth,' commented Sharma. His Deputy, Prem Chand Bairwa, along with ministers and officials, showed support by attending the screening. The Rajasthan government declared the film tax-free ahead of its release.

The decision to make the film tax-free has also been adopted by BJP-governed states like Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have publicly commended 'The Sabarmati Report' for shedding light on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024