Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Returns: Igniting Northeast India's Cinematic Spirit

The 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, a celebrated cinematic fest in Northeast India, is set to take place in Guwahati from December 5 to 8. It highlights Assam and North East cinema, offering a platform for filmmakers and engaging events including workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:43 IST
9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, a prominent event in Northeast India's film calendar, is set to begin in Guwahati from December 5. Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika shared with ANI that the festival will run from December 5 to December 8, celebrating cinema from around the world.

The four-day event promises a rich tapestry of activities including panel discussions and masterclasses, featuring a diverse array of films from both Indian and international creators. Hazarika emphasized the festival's aim to highlight Assam and Northeast India's cinematic narratives, drawing participation from key industry figures.

Organized by Tattva Creations and the Brahmaputra Foundation, the festival invites nationwide submissions, having set a September 30, 2024 deadline for filmmakers. It has established itself as a transformative event for cinema enthusiasts and emerging talent, attracting an audience of approximately 25,000 per edition. BVFF also partners with entities like Amazon Prime, enhancing opportunities for filmmakers at both national and international levels. The festival agenda includes screenings, interactive workshops, panel discussions with industry experts, and engaging activities, ensuring attendees a comprehensive cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

